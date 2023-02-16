Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.34-$5.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.57 billion-$8.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.57 billion. Zoetis also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.34-5.44 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.56. The stock had a trading volume of 507,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,300. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.65. The firm has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 49.58%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

See Also

