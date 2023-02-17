10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Issues Earnings Results

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. 10x Genomics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

10x Genomics Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $51.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,713 shares in the company, valued at $7,417,481.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,713 shares in the company, valued at $7,417,481.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $91,171.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,215,728.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,663 shares of company stock worth $227,008. 11.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 467.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,213,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 999,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,616,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,787,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 242.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,204,000 after buying an additional 485,997 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

