12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Has $11.27 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 241,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,547 shares during the period. Masco makes up about 3.2% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $11,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,939,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,646,000 after acquiring an additional 69,486 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Masco by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 431,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 126,411 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Masco by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Masco by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,031,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,183,000 after purchasing an additional 134,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 115,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Insider Activity

Masco Stock Performance

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 302,357 shares of company stock valued at $16,633,770 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.76. The company had a trading volume of 261,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,866. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $58.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Articles

