12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 0.1% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.05. 20,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,280. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.61. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $268.70.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

