12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,164 shares during the quarter. Marten Transport comprises about 1.0% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned 0.24% of Marten Transport worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Marten Transport by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marten Transport by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Marten Transport by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Shares of Marten Transport stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $22.52. 33,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.89. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $322.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.