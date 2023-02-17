15,000 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Bought by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.4 %

FCX opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Scotiabank cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

