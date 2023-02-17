1,830 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,701,000 after purchasing an additional 101,128 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,867,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,058,000 after acquiring an additional 101,483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,823,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,371,000 after acquiring an additional 57,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,342,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,801,000 after acquiring an additional 27,369 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.70.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $141.68 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $145.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $186,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $186,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,887 shares of company stock worth $11,465,765. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.