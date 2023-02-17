1,882,208 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Bought by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2023

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBDGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,882,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,645,000. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up about 3.9% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Warner Bros. Discovery at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,605,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,869,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. 2,409,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,295,211. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

