1,882,208 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Bought by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,882,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,645,000. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up about 3.9% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Warner Bros. Discovery at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,605,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,869,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. 2,409,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,295,211. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.