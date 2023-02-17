1eco Price Tops $0.59 on Top Exchanges (1ECO)

1eco (1ECO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, 1eco has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. 1eco has a total market cap of $44.77 million and $855.11 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1eco token can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00002474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1eco alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.80 or 0.00431957 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,809.74 or 0.28613587 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

1eco Profile

1eco was first traded on August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,844,786 tokens. The official website for 1eco is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1eco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco.

Buying and Selling 1eco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1eco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1eco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1eco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1eco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.