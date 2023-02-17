2,206 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Acquired by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IVE stock opened at $155.15 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.15.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

