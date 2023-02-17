34,592 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Bought by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 249,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,379,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 397.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $14.40 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.928 per share. This represents a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.