5,886 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

NYSE RY opened at $103.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $114.55.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.9832 dividend. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

