8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

8X8 Stock Performance

Shares of EGHT opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $683.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.32.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

