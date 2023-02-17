9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NMTR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 9 Meters Biopharma presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.33.
9 Meters Biopharma Stock Down 7.0 %
NMTR stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $26.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 9 Meters Biopharma
About 9 Meters Biopharma
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.
