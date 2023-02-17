948 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by Eisler Capital UK Ltd.

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Moderna by 8.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Moderna by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Moderna by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

Moderna Stock Down 4.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

MRNA stock traded down $7.80 on Friday, reaching $164.51. 2,041,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,294. The company has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.57. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,778,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $3,356,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217,209 shares in the company, valued at $372,136,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 480,144 shares of company stock valued at $88,017,542. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

