97,346 Shares in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Acquired by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 97,346 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2,483.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

R1 RCM stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $27.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). R1 RCM had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on R1 RCM from $33.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

