994,801 Shares in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Acquired by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 994,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 2.65% of Viracta Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 35.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 53,475 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Viracta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Viracta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Viracta Therapeutics Profile

VIRX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.99. 25,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.23. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

