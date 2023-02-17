A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,056 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $67.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $72.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

