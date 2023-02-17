A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

AMKBY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 15,650.00 to 12,450.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. AlphaValue lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 27,700.00 to 27,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19,725.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Up 1.7 %

AMKBY stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $17.94.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.