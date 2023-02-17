A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
AMKBY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 15,650.00 to 12,450.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. AlphaValue lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 27,700.00 to 27,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19,725.00.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Up 1.7 %
AMKBY stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $17.94.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile
A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.
