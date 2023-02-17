A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in A SPAC II Acquisition were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,760,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,944,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $13,751,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $8,954,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $7,380,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASCB opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. A SPAC II Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.48.

A SPAC II Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

