Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,866,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.26. The company had a trading volume of 365,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,158. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.22 and its 200 day moving average is $105.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

