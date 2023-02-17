AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.41. 1,042,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,914,461. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.98. The company has a market cap of $266.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.