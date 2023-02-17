AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,266 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 156,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 49,498 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 445,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,769,000 after purchasing an additional 49,083 shares during the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,738,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $150.21. The stock had a trading volume of 413,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,896,446. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $265.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

