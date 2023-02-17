ABCMETA (META) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week

ABCMETA (META) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $9.86 million and approximately $501.46 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00043849 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00028966 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001817 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00018657 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00219167 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,860.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00010186 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $708.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

