abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2023

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCOGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FCO remained flat at $5.79 during trading on Thursday. 105,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,661. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.36.

abrdn Global Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

