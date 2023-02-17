abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Update

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FCO remained flat at $5.79 during trading on Thursday. 105,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,661. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.36.

abrdn Global Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

