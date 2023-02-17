abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Update

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FCO remained flat at $5.79 during trading on Thursday. 105,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,661. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.36.
abrdn Global Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
About abrdn Global Income Fund
Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.
