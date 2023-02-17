ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.31) Per Share

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.29). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $28.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,763.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $27,834.29. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 61,234 shares in the company, valued at $922,796.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,763.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,372 shares of company stock worth $342,038 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

