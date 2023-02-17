Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKRGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.17-$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

AKR opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -184.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,344,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,650,000 after buying an additional 349,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,299,000 after purchasing an additional 43,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,818,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,501,000 after purchasing an additional 172,310 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,200,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after acquiring an additional 123,389 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,789,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,452,000 after acquiring an additional 318,158 shares during the period.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

