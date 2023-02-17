Adam Scott Levy Acquires 6,250 Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) CFO Adam Scott Levy bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 350,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,612,976. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLYS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.75. 240,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,427. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $21.98.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

