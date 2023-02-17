Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Update

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Adams Resources & Energy from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Adams Resources & Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.
