Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Update

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Adams Resources & Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Adams Resources & Energy from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Adams Resources & Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Adams Resources & Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

About Adams Resources & Energy

NYSEAMERICAN:AE traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $58.36. 34,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $61.84.

(Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.