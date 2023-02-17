AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Short Interest Down 11.6% in January

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,880,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 10,040,000 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 753,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days.

AdaptHealth Stock Up 0.1 %

AHCO stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, insider Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 540,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $11,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,805,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,703,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AdaptHealth news, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $2,524,811.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,600.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 540,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $11,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,805,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,703,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,255,078 shares of company stock valued at $25,794,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 122.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,922,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568,394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 33.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 70.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 4,051.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 964,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,109,000 after acquiring an additional 941,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

