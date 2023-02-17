Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Update

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adecoagro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 139,854 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at about $6,060,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter worth about $2,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Adecoagro Trading Up 0.2 %

About Adecoagro

NYSE:AGRO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 119,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,668. The company has a market capitalization of $908.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

