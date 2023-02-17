Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Two Creeks Capital Management LP

Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,712 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,898 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 11.4% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Two Creeks Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Adobe worth $157,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.67.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $7.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $357.62. The stock had a trading volume of 824,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,236. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $163.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $479.21.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

