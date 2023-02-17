Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,907 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $39,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $28,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $8.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $356.68. 929,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,174. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $479.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $163.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.31.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.67.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.