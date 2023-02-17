Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Short Interest Update

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.7 %

AAP stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $138.52 and a twelve month high of $231.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,170,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,297,000 after acquiring an additional 482,858 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 467,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,848,000 after purchasing an additional 420,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

