Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Short Interest Down 14.3% in January

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Shares of AVIFY stock remained flat at $5.93 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. Advanced Info Service Public has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Advanced Info Service Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service.

