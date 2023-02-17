Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Short Interest Down 14.3% in January

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.
Advanced Info Service Public Price Performance
Shares of AVIFY stock remained flat at $5.93 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. Advanced Info Service Public has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.30.
Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Info Service Public (AVIFY)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.