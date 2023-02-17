AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of AECOM in a report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.65. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AECOM’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AECOM’s FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $90.41 on Friday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,468.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

