Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

NYSE:AJRD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.04. The company had a trading volume of 74,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,901. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $56.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

AJRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

See Also

