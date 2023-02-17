Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,430,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 36,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 19.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Affirm from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Get Affirm alerts:

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $158,694.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,861 shares of company stock valued at $694,246. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Affirm Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,510,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,528,000 after acquiring an additional 754,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,877,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,533,000 after acquiring an additional 415,059 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,145,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,764,000 after acquiring an additional 37,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. Affirm has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 11.40 and a quick ratio of 11.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 55.05%. The business had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.