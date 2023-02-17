Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,468 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.05% of Aflac worth $18,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Aflac by 22.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

Aflac Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,278 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.