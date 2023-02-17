agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Short Interest Update

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,260,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 28,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.7 days. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $41,845.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,707.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $41,845.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,707.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $667,330.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,856.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,444 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,862,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of agilon health by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,605,000 after buying an additional 2,407,116 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of agilon health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,953,000 after buying an additional 1,834,890 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in agilon health by 18.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in agilon health by 34.0% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,429,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,134 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.58. 1,033,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,810. agilon health has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 1.09.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

