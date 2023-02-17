AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Down 11.1% in January

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AGL Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AGL Energy stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11. AGL Energy has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $6.49.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

AGL Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following business segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.