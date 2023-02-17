Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.83% from the stock’s current price.

AEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TSE AEM traded down C$4.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$61.49. 1,345,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,598. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$48.88 and a 1 year high of C$84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$72.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.73.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total value of C$745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,581,824.50. In related news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total transaction of C$745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,501 shares in the company, valued at C$4,581,824.50. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.85, for a total value of C$249,008.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,351,602.06. Insiders sold 44,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,815 over the last quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

