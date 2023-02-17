Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Price Performance

ADC traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.58. 680,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $80.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.82.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 157.38%.

In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $79,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,276,000 after acquiring an additional 992,766 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 45.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,128,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,649,000 after acquiring an additional 979,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 858.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 838,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,341,000 after acquiring an additional 750,647 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.