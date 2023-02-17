Aion (AION) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.77 Million

Aion (AION) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $19.70 million and $4.77 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00210676 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00098890 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00052689 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00057163 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004218 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000369 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.