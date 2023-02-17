Aion Trading Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $20.33 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00211485 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00101010 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00051513 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00056490 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004122 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000363 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

