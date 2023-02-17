Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) fell 10.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$20.25 and last traded at C$20.70. 2,776,629 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 2,185,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.15.

AC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark upped their target price on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.54.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total value of C$284,593.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at C$740,675.05. In related news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 32,588 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total transaction of C$620,863.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,463,734.55. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total value of C$284,593.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at C$740,675.05.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

