Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,783,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $280.73 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.29 and a 200-day moving average of $278.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.16.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

