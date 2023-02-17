Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $163.00 at HSBC

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HSBC from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABNB. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.78.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.8 %

Airbnb stock opened at $139.42 on Thursday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $188.98. The stock has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total value of $1,860,688.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,636 shares of company stock valued at $30,318,596. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

