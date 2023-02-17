Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $75.61

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $75.61 and last traded at $75.68, with a volume of 238326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.07.

Several analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $265,696. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,696. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,472 shares of company stock worth $475,806 and have sold 17,363 shares worth $1,558,367. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

