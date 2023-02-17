Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $900.00 million-$915.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $917.41 million. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$5.60 EPS.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $76.11. 121,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,116. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.19. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $76.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.38.

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,696. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,472 shares of company stock worth $475,806 and have sold 17,363 shares worth $1,558,367. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 18.8% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $250,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $222,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Stories

